Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.18 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $341,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.7% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 339,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,070. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

