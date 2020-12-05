Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.80 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of Xerox worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 235,443 shares of company stock worth $4,402,612. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

