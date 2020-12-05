Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.13 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $47.54 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

