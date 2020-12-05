Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.40 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $77,722,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $1,142,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

