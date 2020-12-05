Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.54 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 132,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 871,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

ELS stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

