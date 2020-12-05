Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.65 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

