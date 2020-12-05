Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insulet were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 47,276 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,281,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

