Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of CPT opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

