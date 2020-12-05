Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $330.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

