Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

TFX opened at $386.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

