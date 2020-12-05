Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Trimble worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 188.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $527,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.