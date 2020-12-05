Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 13,350 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $65.43.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

