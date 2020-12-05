Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 83,897 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.25% of Nordson worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.