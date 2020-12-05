Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.