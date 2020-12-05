Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.