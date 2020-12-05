Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,200 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

