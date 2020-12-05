Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,427 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

