Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,957 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.65% of Cubic worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 350.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUB opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

