Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,415 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

HST opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

