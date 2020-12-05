Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,989 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,843. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.45 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

