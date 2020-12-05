Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,634 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.38 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

