Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,973 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Lear stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $157.80. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

