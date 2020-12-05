Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 904,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust by 122.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $24.99 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

