Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,164 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,332,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,111,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 1,608,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after buying an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.