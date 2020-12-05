Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,605,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $44.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.