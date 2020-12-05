Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.