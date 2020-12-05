Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

