Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 119.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

