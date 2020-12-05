Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

