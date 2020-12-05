Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of BOK Financial worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after acquiring an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

