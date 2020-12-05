Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. CX Institutional grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

