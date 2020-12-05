Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

