Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

