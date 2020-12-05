Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $71.72 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

