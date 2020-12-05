Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 806,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 809,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 68,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 77.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD opened at $14.25 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

