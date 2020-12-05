Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

