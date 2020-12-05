Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.