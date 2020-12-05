Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.93. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

