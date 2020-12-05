Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

MAS opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.