Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock worth $8,742,549 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.