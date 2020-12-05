Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Nasdaq stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

