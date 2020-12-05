Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 931.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

