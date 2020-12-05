Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

CMI opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.56 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.