Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 430,449 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VEREIT worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 22,000,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

