Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 54,046 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

