Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 738 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

