Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GIFI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

