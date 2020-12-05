Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1,140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 177.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

