Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $176,249.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,882,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 245.76 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

