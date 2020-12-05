Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 3,600 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $4,534,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,997 shares of company stock worth $51,441,001. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

